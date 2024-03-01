WATCH LIVE

1 injured, 20 displaced after West Side apartment building fire, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 10:57AM
Chicago police said a fire in an apartment building on Independence Boulevard left one man injured Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after a fire in an apartment building on the West Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Authorities responded to the fire in the 1200-block of South Independence Boulevard.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a top floor window of the four unit building.

Police said 20 people, including five children, are now displaced.

A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital for chest pain after breathing in smoke, police said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

