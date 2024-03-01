1 injured, 20 displaced after West Side apartment building fire, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after a fire in an apartment building on the West Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Authorities responded to the fire in the 1200-block of South Independence Boulevard.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a top floor window of the four unit building.

Police said 20 people, including five children, are now displaced.

A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital for chest pain after breathing in smoke, police said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.