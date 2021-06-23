fire

Loop fire breaks out in high-rise that houses Citibank, Cook County offices, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out at early Wednesday morning at a Citibank branch in the Loop.

It happened at the Cook County office building at 69 W. Washington St.

The building houses many Cook County government offices.

The fire started about 2:30 a.m. in the lobby, Chicago fire officials said. There were people working overnight in the building that initially were sheltered in place and were later evacuated by fire personnel.

Some flames were visible, but they appeared to be mostly contained to the ground floor.

It was a very active scene early Wednesday as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

This is the same building that was the scene of a large fire nearly 20 years ago. Back then, there was confusion during the evacuation that resulted in fire department policy changes, new strategies and new equipment to use, including high-rise rescue first, if necessary.

All of those inside were evacuated, and one person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital due to a "medical emergency," which was non-life threatening, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.
