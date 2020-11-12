building fire

Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response to Jewelers Row

Mallers Building houses numerous Chicago jewelry stores
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-rise fire in the Loop drew a large emergency response Thursday morning.

Chicago police and fire officials responded just after 4 a.m. to a fire reported in a 22-story commercial building at Wabash and Madison, in Jewelers Row.

The high-rise is known as the Mallers Building, located at 5 S. Wabash, and it houses numerous jewelry stores.

The fire broke out on the 10th floor, and no one was found inside during search and rescue operations on the 10th, 11th and 12th floors.

The blaze was raised to three alarms, meaning more equipment was brought in to put it out. Flames were visible from the street level at one point.

By 5:30 a.m., the blaze had been extinguished.

A Chicago firefighter reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported later Thursday morning.

Wabash is closed in the area of the emergency response.
