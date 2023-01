Massive fire in Park Ridge rips through multiple townhomes

A massive fire is burning through homes in Chicago's Park Ridge Thursday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire is burning through homes in suburban Park Ridge Thursday evening.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 9400-block of Margail Avenue.

The flames appear to be ripping through more than one townhome there. At least one of those homes has been completely gutted.

So far, there's no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.