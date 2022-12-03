USA vs. Netherlands game: Chicago Fire hosts sold-out World Cup watch party on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Men's National Team is taking on the Netherlands at 9 a.m.

The Chicago Fire is expecting to host hundreds of soccer fans for a sold out watch party once the game begins.

The winner of Saturday's match will go on to the semi-finals to take on either Argentina or Australia, who also play Saturday.

The US is coming off a 1-0 win against Iran this week.

Christian Pulisic is also cleared to play against the Dutch today after colliding with the Iranian goalkeeper as he scored Tuesday's winning goal.

The Netherlands' manager said several of his team's players are battling flu-like symptoms, but didn't say who, so we'll see how that potentially affects Saturday's game.

The party kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Fire Pitch on the Northwest Side.