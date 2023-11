A fire ripped through the back of a three-story building overnight on the city's West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire: 3-story building damaged by large blaze in Lawndale, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire ripped through the back of a three-story building overnight on the city's West Side.

Video from the scene showed crews dousing the flames with water.

The fire happened at a building near West 18th Street and South Springfield Avenue, in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

Everyone got out of the building safely, firefighters said.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.