Child shot in Woodlawn park is son of Chicago firefighter, Chicago Fire Department confirms

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was shot in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in a park at South 64th Street and West Ellis Avenue sometime between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was standing in the park with a group of males when shots were fired. The child was struck in the right leg.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The child is the son of a Chicago firefighter, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed Friday night.

No one is currently in custody, Chicago police said. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.
