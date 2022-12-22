Hundreds of flight cancellations at O'Hare, Midway airports from Chicago winter snow storm

A winter snow storm moving into the Chicago area has led to hundreds of flight cancellations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of flights were already canceled Thursday morning as a winter snow storm moves into the Chicago area Thursday.

Passengers should expect more flight issues from the storm, with impacts across the country.

O'Hare Airport reported 390 flight cancellations as of 4:56 a.m., with 156 flight cancellations at Midway Airport. Delays at both airports were reported to be less than 15 minutes.

The delays and cancellations is only adding to the chaos at airports packed with holiday travelers.

"I'm getting out early now so that I am not worried about what is coming after I leave," traveler Leonettsi Hardy said. "I am comfortable with that...I come back home on the 28th and that is what I am concerned about."

Most airlines currently have weather waivers in place, which means you can change your flights for free if you have flexible travel plans

Blizzard conditions are expected from the plains and the Midwest to the East Coast, with high winds and plunging temperatures. More than 1,00 flights have been canceled nationwide.

Train service is also impacted. Amtrak has canceled service on dozens of routes, and Metra is adjusting it's schedule for the cold and windy conditions to come.