Remembering Great Chicago Flood 30 years later

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this day 30 years ago, people started to notice water backing up in the Merchandise Mart basement

They knew this wasn't a normal water main break when they saw fish swimming in it. It was the Great Chicago Flood of 1992.

Pilings in the river breached a network of underground tunnels, sending river water into the basements of downtown buildings.

The flood shut down the Loop for days. Despite little damage at street level, it caused about $2 billion in damage.

It was later determined that a construction crew working on the river had earlier inadvertently damaged the tunnel beneath the riverbed. It was also learned that the city was told of the fragile tunnel before it collapsed.
