Chicago offering $6M in grants for non-profit art organizations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All kinds of Chicago artists can now apply for a financial boost.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is accepting applications for $6 million in grants for non-profit arts organizations.

Grants provide support to local groups of all sizes and disciplines. The grants range from $10,000 to $50,000 and are renewable for one year.

The total amount of money available is much larger this year, so more organizations will get money. You must apply by Tuesday, March 22.

The city will host webinars on February 10, 16, and 28. For more information, visit ChicagoCulturalGrants.org.
