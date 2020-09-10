Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hints at city's Halloween plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot hinted that Halloween could look very different in Chicago this year.She was asked about the city's plans Wednesday after Los Angeles said it would ban trick-or-treating."We are looking ahead and we've really been looking ahead at Halloween for quite some time," Lightfoot said.While the mayor said she wasn't ready to make an announcement just yet, she said she doesn't expect Halloween in Chicago will involve large crowds of trick-or-treaters."It's not safe for the children, it's not safe for the adults. So we are working on plans to recognize and celebrate Halloween, which we know is an important moment for many, including the kids in my neighborhood," Lightfoot said.Lightfoot said the city is looking at ways to celebrate Halloween in ways that are consistent with public health guidelines.Public health officials in Los Angeles have since backed off the ban on trick-or-treating, but said they "strongly advise against it."