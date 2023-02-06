LIVE | Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at suburban warehouse, spokesperson says

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive fire broke out at a Chicago Heights warehouse on Monday morning, city spokesperson David Ormsby said.

The blaze has been raging on near 11th and Washington in the south suburb, Ormsby said. Multiple fire departments are responding to the extra alarm fire, which has fully engulfed the warehouse.

Roads are closed at 12th and Washington while crews work to control the blaze, Ormsby said. So far, there are no reports of injuries..

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the fire, capturing large billows of smoke emerging from the flames.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.