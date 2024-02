Tour helicopter makes 'precautionary' landing at Oak Street Beach: Chicago police

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing at Oak Street Beach on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing at Oak Street Beach on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing at Oak Street Beach on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing at Oak Street Beach on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A tour helicopter made a precautionary landing at Chicago's Oak Street Beach on Saturday, police said.

Police said the pilot landed the helicopter, added oil and was able to safely make it back to base.

Video captured the helicopter leaving the beach after its initial landing.

No citations have been issued and no one was injured, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.