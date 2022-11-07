19-year-old woman dies after Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway on Chicago's Far South Side Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded just before 9:25 p.m. to northbound Interstate 94 near 103rd Street for the reported crash.

Chakiya L. Carter was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, and later died, ISP and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

State police said at least two vehicles were involved in the hit-and-run, but they did not immediately provide a vehicle description for the one that fled the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-94 near 103rd were closed just after 9:45 p.m., and traffic was diverted off to the Stony Island Feeder Ramp.

All lanes were reopened about 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

