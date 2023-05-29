Woman killed in Lawndale hit-and-run crash while crossing street: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she crossed the street Sunday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, and kept going, Chicago police said.

The woman, whose name and age have not yet been released, was crossing the street in a crosswalk just before 11 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Independence Boulevard, when a gray 2014 Kia Optima hit her at a high rate of speed, according to CPD.

The vehicle continued driving north on Independence, and did not stop, police said.

Chicago fire crews took the woman to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died.

Police said the SUV at large has four doors and severe front-end damage on the right side of the vehicle, including a dented hood and broken windshield.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

