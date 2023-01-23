WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Man critically injured in hit-and-run near O'Hare

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, January 23, 2023 10:50AM
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a truck driver near O'Hare Airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle near O'Hare Airport Sunday night in a hit-and-run, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:36 p.m. in the 10700-block of West Irving Park Road.

Police said the victim was stopped on the road on the eastbound lanes with his semi-truck, which appeared to be disabled.

The victim was then struck by an unidentified vehicle which fled the scene, police said. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating, police said.

