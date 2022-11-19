WATCH LIVE

Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in River North crosswalk, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 19, 2022 11:15AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck by a vehicle in a North Side crosswalk on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the River North neighborhood's 600 block of North Rush Street at about 7:50 p.m., police said. A 38-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street when an unknown vehicle struck her and fled the scene.

The victim suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

