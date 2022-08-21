Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar

The three lives were taken by the driver of a speeding car outside the popular South Side gay bar, the Jeffery Pub, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A healing circle honored the lives of three young men killed in a tragic hit-and-run last weekend.

Sunday marks one week since the horrific crash outside the Jeffrey Pub in the 7000-block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.

"Tragically, yes, lives were lost but to not let their lives be forgotten," said one of the speakers at the event.

The day was about bringing together people to ground themselves in love as the families, along with LGBTQ+ advocates, fight for justice.

A rainbow flag somberly flew along Rainbow Field House as three wooden hearts stood bearing the names of the three lives lost a week ago.

The three victims were identified as 25-year-old Donald Huey, 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter and 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, who was a recent University of Michigan graduate.

"I'm devastated. I want justice for my son Donald and the other families," said Huey's mother, Charlita Riley.

"He was a perfect example of someone in our community and what people should set out to be," added Ausley's cousin, Curtis Henderson.

The three lives were taken by the driver of a speeding car outside the popular South Side gay bar, the Jeffery Pub, Chicago police said.

The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.

However, police said, as of now, they don't have the evidence to support that.

"As we stand here, still fighting for our rights to be who we are and love who we are," said Dawn Valenti. "That's the only thing that makes us different from anybody else's. We choose to love somebody that looks like us. So I just ask you all to please stand together."

So far police have not said if anyone is in custody or what transpired inside the bar that possibly could have led to the fight before the crash.