Chicago hit-and-run: 3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Jackson Park Highlands crash, authorities say

A hit and run in Chicago left three people killed and another seriously hurt in Jackson Park Highlands. Police are investigating the South Side crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were killed and another was hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood's 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said. A sedan was traveling southbound when it struck the four men.

Three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

SEE ALSO | 2 killed in plane crash while attempting emergency landing on street in Peoria County

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said. He is in serious, but stable condition.

The vehicle fled the scene and no one is in custody, police said.

A number of shoes could be spotted on the pavement, indicating just how violence the crash was.

The victims' ages are not yet known.

Authorities have not provided further information about the crash.