Woman killed in Washington Park hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a traffic crash at about 10:45 p.m. in the 5900-block of South King Drive and said they found a female victim on the ground in the middle of the road.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police said she is about 40 to 50 years old.

Police said further investigation indicates that the victim was hit by a white SUV which took off from the scene.

Police said it does not appear that the victim was in the crosswalk.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)-745-4521.

