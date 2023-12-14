Chicago crime: Missing teen found strangled in South Shore home, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found Wednesday inside a home in the South Shore neighborhood and sources said it belongs to a missing teenager.

The body was found inside a home in the 7200-block of South Phillips Avenue in the South Shore Tuesday night after police were called there.

Police said they victim was strangled.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Amarise Parker.

That name matches an active missing person's report for a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since late August. She disappeared when she left her home after leaving school.

Multiple sources tell ABC7 she is the same person who was found strangled inside that apartment last night. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person who has been in contact with the family said her mother and grandmother are devastated.

Police said a death investigation is ongoing.

