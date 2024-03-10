17-year-old girl killed in Douglas Park, Chicago authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was found murdered Saturday on the city's West Side.

Officers found the female victim unresponsive around 1:17 p.m. inside a home in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl died from asphyxiation, the Cook County Medical Examiner said. She was identified as Chiyenne Washington, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

