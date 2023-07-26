City breaks ground on new Garfield Park affordable housing apartment building

The city broke ground Wednesday to build new affordable housing on lots in Garfield Park that have been empty since the 1960s.

"I want the West Side to be the best side and the most beautiful side," said Gerri Young, resident.

Fifth City Commons will soon be a one stop shop for much needed commercial and residential real estate in the 3100-block of West 5th Avenue, near Jackson Blvd. and South Kedzie Ave.

"I believe that everyone in the city of Chicago deserves to have a roof over their head," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Community leaders, including Mayor Johnson and 28th Ward Alderman Jason Irvin, broke ground on the more 43-unit environmentally friendly apartment building and space for Black-owned businesses.

"These are legacy investments that need to occur and when we talk about equity and bringing affordability this is what we need to see in our community," Ald. Irvin said.

Johnson said the housing will be for those making 30% to 80% of the area's median income, with homeownership opportunities in development across the street as well.

"Affordable housing is not a matter of providing shelter. It's a matter of providing dignity and safety," Johnson said.

The construction of the apartment building is expected to be complete in early fall 2024.