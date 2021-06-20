racism

Our Chicago: "The State Of Health For Blacks In Chicago"

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, Chicago declared racism a public health crisis in the city.

One reason for that: the life expectancy gap between Black Chicagoans and non-black Chicagoans is growing.

On average, black Chicagoans now live 9.2 years less than their non-black counterparts, according to a new report from the Chicago Department of Public Health called "The State of Health for Blacks in Chicago."

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1



EMBED More News Videos

According to a new report, racism plays a role in the shorter life expectancy of black Chicagoans.



Yaa Simpson, one of the individuals that is part of the Chicago Department of Public Health Equity Index Committee, said a baseline has to be established in order to know what needs to be improved in terms of health equity.

"Unfortunately, racism isn't a factor we can actually measure, but we can see the outcomes on things like life expectancy," Simpson said.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2



EMBED More News Videos

The homicide rate is nine times higher for black individuals compared to non-black people.



Blair Aikens, another individual on the committee, said the report involves all Chicagoans to make improvements.

"Even if you're not black, it doesn't mean you don't have a role. You can make a change in your community, you can advocate for changes in black communities, you can advocate against racism and say something if you see something going on," Aikens said.
