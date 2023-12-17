1-year-old boy dies from child abuse on South Side; woman in custody, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is in custody after an infant boy died from child abuse Saturday night on the South Side.

A 1-year-old male was found unresponsive in a home with bruises on his face in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and was taken to a Comer Children's Hospital, Chicago police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide from child abuse.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested by police at the home. Charges were pending.

No further information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.