Job openings abound, even during COVID, Chicago staffing agency says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With record job openings, there's never been a better time to look for a new job.Making the move can be overwhelming, so Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network staffing agency joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to break it down.She said it's important to take advantage of holiday networking events, step up your search in December, customize your resume for each position, be open to new opportunities and prepare for virtual interviews.There are so many openings out there, Schaeffer said, even during the holidays.She also said to reflect on this past year to recognize what you want in a new job, whether it's remote work, better benefits or anything else.