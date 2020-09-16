Ready to Work

Chicago nonprofit Skills for Chicagoland's Future will help you get new employment for free

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Skills for Chicagoland's future is a nonprofit solely focused on getting you ready to work, and has seen success placing unemployed and underemployed people into new jobs, even during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Audra Williams used her people skills working in the hospitality industry. Now she works at the Morgan Park Blue Cross Blue Shield Center on the South Side.

"It really means everything to me. And that's really coming from the heart," Williams said.

Williams said she found meaningful work by connecting with Skills for Chicagoland's Future.

"It gave me a level of confidence back, because it's a tough job searching for a job," she said.

Marie Trzupek Lynch founded the nonprofit in in 2009 during the Great Recession.

"Back in 2009, I don't think we ever envisioned unemployment could ever get as high as it is now," Lynch said.

That's why her team works hard to help the many people who have been looking for work.

"We've been working six and a half days a week because we feel like we are the emergency room for the unemployed," she said.

Williams said Skills helps with resume building, interview coaching, and job referrals, and they have partnerships with local employers like Blue Cross Blue Shield, Rush Hospital and more.

"Those long term relationships are really important right now because, frankly, the employers are getting thousands of applicants," Lynch said.

"They follow you from point A to point Z," Williams said.

According to Skills, they've placed hundreds of people during the last three months.

"We're able to coach and able to prepare our candidates to be able to actually come in and get that job," Lynch said.

Skills for Chicagoland's Future is a free resource. They can help connect you with open jobs right now. Anyone unemployed or underemployed is encouraged to reach out.

To find out more, head to their website skillsforchicagolandsfuture.com.

Open jobs can be found here at Scfjobs.com.
