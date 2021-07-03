july 4th

July 4 fireworks, festivals, carnivals roar back to life

By and Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Restrictions lifted, Chicago area starts July 4 celebrations

CHAIN O LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- A busy and fun weekend is ahead for July 4 in the Chicago area, as many people start to celebrate their independence from COVID-19.

The Chain O Lakes Marina is doing brisk business into the July 4th weekend. Wave runner riders and boaters of all stripes have come to gas up.

RELATED: July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021

"It doesn't even compare to last year," said Elizabeth Jaworski. "It's good to get back to normal, get back on the water, have fun and enjoy the holiday."

EMBED More News Videos

After the COVID pandemic essentially cancled the Fourth of July last year, people are gathering all over the Chicago area for fun in the sun with friends and family.



That joy is what so many people in McHenry County are counting on as they ease out of lockdown.

"Celebrate our freedom, right? We finally have it back, it's Fourth of July, let's have fun," said Steve Hermansson.

For Steve Moulis, it means a boon for business; this is the first summer holiday post-vaccinations.

"Tomorrow night I believe is the fireworks, and that's going to be packed," he said. "The lake will be very crowded. We'll have a lot of gas stocks, a lot of people coming and buying ice and snacks. It'll be a lot of fun."

But it means something more, too, for a business that's been passed down through the years and survived the pandemic.

"This is like a ma and pa shop," said Moulis. "I work here with my wife. That's my daughter, my sons are all part of the operation here. I'd be like third generation, kids'll be fourth generation."

Over at Jett Funn Watersports Rentals, manager Kevin Lynch said he is booked up.

"This Fourht of July is gonna be extremely busy," said manager Kevin Lynch. "We've got all of our boats, we've got wave runners, power boats, pontoon boats, fishing boats, deck boats, canoes, kayaks and our hydro bikes all booked up for this weekend."

And at Dockers restaurants right on Fox Lake, they're ready for the weekend action.

"I think because the fireworks, too, we'll have them again this year and we didn't have them last year, so that usually will bring people out," said Justice Haase, Dockers Restaurant.

In Aurora, hundreds of chairs lined up to see fireworks, with live music as a soundtrack.

And while Hometown Fest in Palatine looks a bit different, without a fireworks display or parade, everyone was still having a good time.

"With an 8 and 4-year-old, you are going to do what is safe. They are having a great time whether there are fireworks or not," said Brett Bildstein, Palatine resident.

In DuPage County, the Naperville Salute was under way. The family friendly Independence Day celebration is centered around veterans, active military members and first responders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmchenry countypalatinesummer fun4th of julyfestivaljuly fourthboatingcarnivaljuly 4th
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JULY 4TH
July 4 fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Nearly 200 become naturalized citizens in Wrigley Field ceremony
July 4 weekend travel cancelations, delays pile up
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: CFD
CPD supt. grilled by aldermen about July 4th safety plan
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
2 Lake Station teens in ICU more than 12 weeks with COVID
City orders evacuation of condo deemed unsafe after Surfside collapse
Man stabbed to death while on CTA bus near Chatham: police
Crestwood couple competing in Nathan's hot dog eating contest
Show More
7 shot, including 1-month-old baby, in Englewood
Baby animals born daily at Shedd Aquarium
Summer travel tips to save money at the last minute
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hotter Saturday
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
More TOP STORIES News