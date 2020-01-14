Community & Events

Junior Council's Snowball gala is Saturday, benefits pediatric HIV/AIDS research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Young professionals in Chicago are getting dressed up for a good cause -- the Junior Council's "Snowball."

The Junior Council's annual black-tie fundraiser called Snowball is this weekend at the Field Museum.

Junior Council President Omar Husain and Snowball chairwoman Mackenna Atteberry spoke with ABC7 Tuesday about the upcoming event.

Snowball is an annual black-tie gala at the Field Museum and is expected to draw about 2,000 young professionals in attendance. Proceeds benefit the HIV/AIDS Program at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

This year the council wants to raise $285,000 for the kids.

Snowball is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Field Museum.

ABC7's Judy Hsu will be the host.

Tickets are $190 and include an open bar and lots of tastings.

ABC7 viewers get $30 off their ticket with the promo code "ABCsnowball" at juniorcouncil.org.
