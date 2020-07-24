Health & Fitness

Chicago Lakefront Trail between Oak, Ohio streets to reopen Friday after extensive repair work

Walkers, bikers asked to 'Keep It Moving' during COVID-19 pandemic
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lakefront Trail between Oak and Ohio streets in Streeterville will reopen Friday after extensive repair work was completed there.

Reopening the portion of the trail, which erosion had damaged, will provide cyclists, runners and walkers with a continuous 18-mile path from Edgewater to the South Shore.

Due to significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, other sections of the lakefront trail still are being repaired. In those areas, from Fullerton to North Avenues and from 43rd to 51st streets, cyclists, runners and walkers share the trail while repairs are completed.

RELATED: Chicago Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen for exercise with COVID-19 restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

It's been weeks since you could walk, run or bike on the 606 or Lakefront Trail, but the wait is over. They both reopened Monday.



Philanthropist and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin donated $4.75 million to repave and reinforce damaged sections of the pedestrian and bike paths, enabling that work to begin while the trail was closed this spring, the mayor's office said. Griffin also funded the Lakefront Trail Separation project completed in 2018.

Trail usage is currently for commuting and exercise, including cycling, running and walking from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Users are asked to stay in constant motion and "Keep It Moving" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the lakefront trail is open, lakefront parking lots remain closed to avoid large groups from gathering. All other lakefront amenities, including outdoor fitness equipment, athletic fields and beaches will remain closed while public health officials advise the Chicago Park District on options to open safely, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervillecyclingrunningcoronaviruscoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy taken down by city
Jerry Taft, retired ABC7 meteorologist, dies at 77
6 shot, 2 fatally after gun fired into crowd in West Pullman: CPD
Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants take effect
Patients report weekslong waits for COVID-19 test results as cases surge
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
White Sox, Cubs to open 2020 season Friday
Show More
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircrafts
USPS mail delivery delays may cause credit issues, customers say
Illinois reports 1,624 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News