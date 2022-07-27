15-year-old girl killed in Chicago Lawn shooting, person of interest being questioned, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting inside a home on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday night, the Chicago Police Department said.

The girl was shot in the head in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 2400 block of West Marquette Road at about 6:49 p.m., Chicago police said. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

