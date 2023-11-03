Chicago lead pip replacement project gets $336M from federal government

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago received a $336 million federal investment to help replace dangerous lead water pipes in the city.

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth joined Mayor Brandon Johnson and officials from the EPA to announce the funding on the Far South Side

A project is already underway in the 900-block of South Luella to replace lead service pipes. They also said more money is on the way for lead pipe replacement from President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The EPA is aiming to further reduce lead levels in drinking water and tighten a rule that failed to prevent recent drinking water crises in cities like Flint, Michigan. Although the specifics aren't public, the agency says it will propose requiring that utilities actively replace harmful lead pipes.

Biden has already called for eliminating the country's estimated 9.2 million lead pipes, lines that connect water mains under the street to homes and businesses and are responsible for most of the lead that seeps into drinking water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.