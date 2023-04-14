Man charged with attacking DePaul students in campus bathroom, parking garage: CPD, school

The suspect was charged in relation to the three incidents.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested near DePaul University's Lincoln Park Campus Thursday after attacking a female student in a bathroom and unlawfully restraining another in a parking garage, the school and Chicago police said.

Frank Redd, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged in relation to crimes against three female victims that took place across two hours.

CPD and DePaul officials said one student was attacked about 3:45 p.m. in the first-floor bathroom of the Schmitt Academic Center, located in the 2300-block of North Kenmore Avenue. The school said the student scared off the suspect and was able to use the duress button in the bathroom.

Another incident took place just before 4 p.m. in DePaul's Sheffield Parking Garage, located in the 2300-block of North Sheffield Avenue.

The student victim in that incident was able to get away, and Redd left the area. The suspect then took a backpack from the Student Center, located in the 2200-block of North Sheffield, just after 5:15 p.m., according to DePaul's public safety alert.

Police arrested Redd 20 minutes later in the 900-block of West Belden Avenue.

CPD said Redd is in police custody and was charged with two felony counts of unlawful restraint, one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of theft and unauthorized control.

He's due in court Friday.

