Man arrested for unprovoked, random Near North Side attacks, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man is in custody for attacking several people without provocation on the Near North Side.

Police said at about 6 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Clark Street, the man grabbed a 29-year-old woman and punched her in the face.

He also punched a 32-year-old woman, causing her to fall, then kicked her when she was on the ground, CPD said.

The man then pushed a 32-year-old man and tried to punch him, but the victim was able to dodge it.

Police said the attacks were unprovoked and appear to be random. They all occurred within minutes of each other.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending.