Chicago firefighters battle fire at Lincoln Park apartment building near DePaul campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling at fire at a three-story apartment building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near the DePaul University campus.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire is on the 3rd floor of 835 W. Belden, on the corner of N. Dayton Street.

Some of the building's back porches have also caught fire, according to CFD.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was struck out around 8 p.m., CFD said.