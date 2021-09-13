Race and Culture

Little Village holds 'El Grito De Dolores' celebration ahead of Mexican Independence Day

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Little Village holds celebration ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a big celebration in Little Village Sunday, ahead of Mexican Independence Day on Thursday.

The traditional parade was canceled again this year, so instead, the Little Village Community Council is hosting the "El Grito De Dolores" celebration.

The "Cry of Dolores" is considered the call to arms that sparked the Mexican War of Independence.

The parade, which is usually filled with floats, mariachi bands and dancing in the streets, celebrated 50 years in 2019.

The celebration continues until 11 p.m. in Little Village Park.
