50 couples get married in mass Magnificent Mile wedding ceremony under Wrigley Building bridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many couples celebrated an "I do" unlike ever before as 50 couples celebrated their wedding Saturday in the heart of downtown Chicago."Today, the energy level is amazing," said Bradley Borowiec, who oversees the Wrigley Building.In honor of its 100th year, the Wrigley Building chose the couples for "Marriages on the Mile," hosting their special day right off Michigan Avenue.Sarah Poulos and Jason Guevarra have been together for six years and got engaged in April."It's kind of like a dream come true," Guevarra said.This special type of ceremony took away their worries of hosting a wedding during a pandemic."I'd say it worked out pretty perfectly," they said. "It's outside and we don't have to worry about masks all the time," Poulos said.Another couple, Shaun and David, were randomly chosen as the grand prize winners, meaning they'll get a night at the peninsula, a dinner and a boat cruise, among other gifts.It's the icing on the cake, considering the couple just found out they were getting married this way two weeks ago."It's funny 'cus we didn't actually have a date planned. We got engaged last December in Aruba and we were just planning on maybe doing something next year, so it's such a surprise and we we're like, why not," the couple said.Each couple walked down the aisle, with two witnesses on hand and others watching from Michigan Avenue."With COVID, their wedding was kind of unknown. We kept waiting for a date, waiting for a date and then when they called -- it was like, yeah let's go! We're getting married in two weeks, so it's exciting," said Jeff Limbaugh and Kirsten Ariey.It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the couples, and a sense of normalcy for Chicago."It kinda gives us a chance to see everyone back in action," said Guevarra. "There's life back in Chicago and you see people smiling and walking around dressed up. It brings back life to the city, to the country it's really nice."