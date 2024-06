Dogs get married with wedding ceremony in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A special wedding was held Saturday in the south suburbs.

Love is love, no matter the species. The newlywed canines, Oden and Tsunami, are giving a new name to "the old ball and chain."

The dogs' owners told ABC7 they met when they were only five months old, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Their relationship became official after four years of dating with a ceremony in South Holland.

They called it "puppy love."