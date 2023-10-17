Applications open Tuesday for Chicago Marathon 2024

Chicago Marathon registration for next year's race opens Tuesday, just days after the 2023 event took place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon was just about a week ago, but, on Tuesday morning, applications open for next year's race.

Applicants have until Thursday, Nov. 16 to apply for either a guaranteed entry or a non-guaranteed entry.

Applications for the 46th annual Chicago Marathon, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, open at 10 a.m.

Participants must be 16 years or older on race day, and those 16-17 must have permission from a parent or legal guardian.

Runners must be able to complete the 26.2-mile course in six hours and 30 minutes.

Visit www.chicagomarathon.com/apply for more information.