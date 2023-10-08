Thousands of runners line up for 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, with the route starting and ending in Grant Park, going through 29 neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners will take part in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday.

There will be 49,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries running through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, organizers said.

Race organizers expect more than 1 million spectators to line city streets along the marathon route.

The marathon starts and ends in Grant Park.

The first wave of runners will begin the race at 7:30 a.m. The second wave will begin at 8 a.m. The final group will begin at 8:35 a.m.

Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday, with the closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend.

Use of public transportation is encouraged. Metra will offer extra service on race day. For specific schedule information, visit Metra.com.