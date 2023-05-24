City Council expected to address migrant crisis, with Mayor Johnson presiding over 1st meeting

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside over a City Council meeting, which is expected toa ddress the migrant housing crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside a City Council meeting Wednesday as the challenge of taking care of migrants arriving from Texas continues.

There will be several items of business on the agenda, with the migrant issue one of the biggest.

More than $50 million is expected to be approved for the migrant crisis. But that money is only expected to last through the end of June.

Tuesday night, a meeting on the Northwest Side became heated as Dunning residents and city officials clashed over plans to use Wilbur Wright College as a temporary respite center for migrants during the summer.

The city has been desperately seeking out underutilized buildings or spaces to alleviate the crush of migrants overrunning police stations.

Wright College meeting to discuss housing for up to 400 migrants on Dunning campus gets heated

"Why don't we put them in Lincoln Park," resident Frank Coconate said. "Why don't we put them on the North Shore where they say, 'Hey let's help out, let's help out.'"

"We have space and we are a community college," Wright College professor Sydney Hart said. "We always talk about putting the community in community college."

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez along with other City Council members will hold a news conference before the council meeting to present a long-term housing plan for migrants.

Meanwhile, the City Council meeting will get underway at 10 a.m.