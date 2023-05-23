Up to 400 Chicago migrants could be temporarily relocated to Wilbur Wright College in Dunning near Portage Park as police stations remain packed.

Wright College meeting to discuss potential housing for up to 400 migrants on Dunning campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A college campus on Chicago's Northwest Side is a potential location for housing migrants during the summer.

Wilbur Wright College is being considered as one of the centers to provide temporarily housing for migrants.

The college is the latest target of a city desperately seeking out underutilized buildings where migrants, now sleeping on police stations all across Chicago, can be safely housed until more stable shelter space opens up.

Alderman Nick Sposato, who represents the 38th Ward, said as many as 400 people could be housed at that college campus this summer.

"It's not right. It's not right to them, and it's not right to the police officers. So, right now, this is kind of a win-win. It's a win to get them off the floors of the police stations, and it's a win for the police officers to have them out of there," said 38th Ward Alderman Nick Sposato.

Speaking with ABC7 at Wright College on Saturday, Sposato said as of Thursday, there were nearly 800 migrants sleeping in police stations.

A meeting on the issue will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Wright college's theatre.