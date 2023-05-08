Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give farewell speech Monday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give her farewell speech Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give her farewell address to the city Monday afternoon.

The mayor will speak at 3 p.m. at the headquarters for the anti-violence group BUILD Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot served one term, before she lost her re-election bid to Brandon Johnson.

He will be inaugurated as Chicago's 57th mayor next Monday at Credit Union 1 Arena.

