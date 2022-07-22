Science

VIDEO: Meteor streaks across sky over Coal City

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: Meteor streaks across sky over Coal City, Illinois

COAL CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A meteor lit up the sky over Coal City, Illinois Friday morning.

Viewer Frank Trout captured the meteor on a home surveillance camera at about 12:51 a.m.

Meteor that streaked over Chicago captured on camera

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

Rare fossil meteorites that fell to earth 470M years ago donated to Chicago Field Museum

EXCLUSIVE: Adler teens find probable meteorite fragment, scientist says

Pennies from heaven? Michigan man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune

Chicago area teens build device to search Lake Michigan for meteorites
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecoal citymeteor
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 in custody after CTA Red Line stabbing attack
Zombie foreclosures: Homeowners stuck with major fines from city
Calls for suburban city employee to be fired after using racial slur
No officers hurt in Pilsen police-involved shooting: CPD
Worker fatally shot at restaurant service window on West Side
Chicago monkeypox vaccine: CDPH update expected Friday
Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, dies one month after 'Elvis' movie debut
Show More
Gunman shot, killed by Palos Hills, IL cop at family gathering ID'd
Lee Zeldin, Republican nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
1 killed, 3 injured in North Side crash: CPD
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Chicago man found guilty in deadly Minnesota road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News