VIDEO: Meteor streaks across sky over Coal City

COAL CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A meteor lit up the sky over Coal City, Illinois Friday morning.
Viewer Frank Trout captured the meteor on a home surveillance camera at about 12:51 a.m.
Meteor that streaked over Chicago captured on camera
