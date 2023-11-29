WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago officials to unveil new concession area at Midway Airport

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
ByJessica D'Onofrio WLS logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 11:16AM
Officials to unveil new concession areas at Midway Airport
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago officials will unveil new food options at Midway Airport as part of the Central market concession area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A multi-million dollar project at Midway International Airport is finally complete Wednesday.

City leaders say they're excited to present new concession areas to the public.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will join representatives from the Chicago Department of Aviation and local concessionaires to unveil the new Central Market at Midway International Airport.

It's the final major phase of the $400 million Midway Modernization Program.

A dozen restaurants and retail stores will be opening up. They include a new Garrett Popcorn Shop, Connie's Pizza, and White Sox Bar and Grill.

This comes as passenger volumes at Midway continue to surge above pre-pandemic levels, according to the city.

In relation to this project, the Mayor Johnson has said that the city is thrilled to welcome all visitors.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW