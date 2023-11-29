Chicago officials to unveil new concession area at Midway Airport

Chicago officials will unveil new food options at Midway Airport as part of the Central market concession area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A multi-million dollar project at Midway International Airport is finally complete Wednesday.

City leaders say they're excited to present new concession areas to the public.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will join representatives from the Chicago Department of Aviation and local concessionaires to unveil the new Central Market at Midway International Airport.

It's the final major phase of the $400 million Midway Modernization Program.

A dozen restaurants and retail stores will be opening up. They include a new Garrett Popcorn Shop, Connie's Pizza, and White Sox Bar and Grill.

This comes as passenger volumes at Midway continue to surge above pre-pandemic levels, according to the city.

