Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed Beatriz Ponce de Leon to be the city's first ever Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee rights.

Ponce de Leon most recently worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services, where she helped the state's efforts to support asylum seekers.

"Beatriz is an excellent addition to our team, and I am looking forward to working with her to provide these vital and culturally vibrant communities the resources they need to thrive in our city," Johnson said.

"As the daughter of immigrants and a lifelong Chicagoan, it is a distinct honor to serve in this first-ever role. I thank Mayor Johnson for having the vision and valor to create this position so we can better serve our immigrant, migrant and refugee communities," Ponce de Leon said.