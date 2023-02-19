Woodlawn church offers 'home away from home' for Chicago migrants

Faith leaders held a church service Saturday for migrants near the former Wadsworth Elementary school.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Neighbors of the Chicago elementary school housing hundreds of migrants are stepping up to help.

Faith leaders held a church service Saturday for migrants near the former Wadsworth Elementary school.

It was a warm welcome from the congregation of a Woodlawn community church for the migrants now living in their neighborhood. They've chosen to welcome them as opposed to protest their presence.

"It doesn't have to be an us versus them, or either or," said Woodlawn resident, Paula Gean. "This is happening."

The Saturday afternoon, bilingual church service is the first of its kind at Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

It's an important part of an effort to help the area's newest residents integrate into the community.

Spearheaded by the church on South Kimbark Avenue, the Chicago4All initiative began to bring the community together.

"The migrants, they're here. They need help. They're human, so we're here to help," said Senior Pastor Kenneth Phelps, with Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

Despite neighborhood opposition, earlier this month, the city moved a few hundred migrants into the former Wadsworth Elementary School building.

"It made me sad because it doesn't matter if you are a Christian or not. We're humans," said church member Ivonne Heredia.

Even though many that attended don't speak the same language, that didn't stop 22-year-old Ricardo from fellowshipping with new friends over a meal.

"He says since he's been here, this has been the best thing that have ever happened to him in his life," a translator relayed from Ricardo.

Ricardo and other attendees received care packages of supplies.

The church is also planning to create a home away from home center at the church where migrants can take English classes, get internet access and use the kitchen to prepare traditional, home-cooked meals.

The church said the neighborhood's newest residents are truly a benefit to the community. They say they are going to continue to support them as they all become a part of Chicago.