Cooling buses sent to shelter housing migrants in Gage Park

CTA cooling buses have been sent to the Gage Park Fieldhouse, which is acting as a migrant shelter, amid excessive heat in the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two cooling buses have been sent Thursday morning to the Gage Park Fieldhouse, which is being used as a migrant shelter.

At least one person was seen getting onboard one of the buses, as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Chicago area.

Back in June, hundreds of migrants were moved from Chicago police stations to the Gage Park Fieldhouse overseen by the Chicago Park District.

Chicago heat wave safety: Cooling centers, heat related illness symptoms and treatment, and other ways to stay cool

It's unclear what the situation is inside the respite center when it comes to the cooling situation, but the CTA came out overnight with two cooling buses.

Alderman Ray Lopez has said this center is meant to temporarily house up to 300 single men who were sleeping in area police stations.

The move came with some controversy when the city announced summer camps would be suspended there along with other activities to accommodate the migrants.

The fieldhouse is more than 100 years old and the cooling situation inside is unclear, but the buses are available for anyone that needs them.