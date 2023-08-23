Chicago weather: Extreme heat forecast for area Wednesday | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is taking steps to protect people from the heat as the area faces a possible record high temperature Wednesday.

Schools are taking action as well, with some switching to remote learning or canceling practices.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says they temperatures will be around 100 Wednesday, with heat index readings between 105 and 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Chicago area, which will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The hot weather is forecast to continue into Thursday before cooler weather moves in on Friday.

Chicago heat wave: How to stay cool

It's already 80 degrees here along the lakefront, expect temperatures to soar into dangerous territory... the lakefront will be a very busy place later today.

The city of Chicago is expanding cooling center hours until 7 p.m. to help residents have a place to stay cool.

CPS is also implementing their heat safety plan, calling for recess and all PE classes to be moved indoors. All classrooms have at least one window air conditioner unit, and the district says it has more on hand if need be.

Chicago area schools switch to e-learning, delay start to deal with oppressive heat

Students are encouraged to bring full water bottles they can refill, to stay hydrated Wednesday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said CPS and union staff are forming safety committees to quickly address any heat-related issues this week.