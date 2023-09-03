City planning to move migrants into Parthenon Guest House in Greektown: Alderman Bill Conway

Alderman Bill Conway said the city is planning to move Chicago migrants into the Parthenon Guest House in Greektown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Bill Conway, who represents Chicago's 34th Ward, will hold a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss plans to shelter migrants at the Parthenon Guest House.

That's located at 310 South Halsted in Greektown.

According to Conway, it will be used as a shelter starting Friday, Sept. 8.

"Though this is not my choice and I'm disappointed at the short notice of this plan, I understand our responsibility as a welcoming city to work together given the present situation," Conway said in a statement to residents, in part. "Unfortunately, there are some in other parts of the country who have tried to make a political spectacle out of a humanitarian crisis and sow division in Chicago. This is not just a local issue, but a federal one, and I encourage you to reach out to your Congressional representatives about the need for resources to find a permanent solution to this crisis."

The Parthenon Guest House was previously used as a shelter for several months beginning last October.